Norway to donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine Wednesday, June 29, 2022 10:18:17 AM

Norwegian Prime Minister Gahr Store told journalists at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday that his country will donate three multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine. Norway will supply the three systems to the United Kingdom, which will send three of its own systems to Ukraine.

“Norway continues to do what it started back in February - to help Ukraine. In cooperation with the UK, the kingdom will provide Ukraine with access to long-range artillery rocket systems,” Store stated.

Norway recently delivered 22 M109 self-propelled guns with spare parts and ammunition to Ukraine.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram noted, “We must continue to support Ukraine so that Ukrainians can continue to fight for freedom and independence. We need more weapons and Ukraine needs them very much now. We agreed with Britain that they would receive Norwegian systems so that they could hand over theirs to Ukraine."

Norway will also provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 rounds for grenade launchers.

During his speech at the NATO summit in Madrid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his calls for the west to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons.

