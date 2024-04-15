Norway to supply Ukraine with upgraded F-16 jets and advanced weapons systems Monday, April 15, 2024 10:05:00 AM

Norway has joined the 'fighter jet coalition' and will provide Ukraine with jets armed with the latest weapons, said the Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

"I am convinced that Ukraine should also strengthen its striking potential, to land blows beyond the front line. It's one of the reasons we are very pleased to join the F-16 coalition, where we will transfer Norwegian F-16s that are updated and in good shape," said the Norwegian minister.

Norwegian pilots are currently being trained alongside colleagues from Denmark and the Netherlands. The minister did not specify the exact number of aircraft to be transferred to Ukraine but noted that it would be a "substantial quantity."

"The F-16 jets are a highly advanced technological platform, and what's also important is the weapons system that can be fitted to that platform. As a system, this will make a significant contribution. The aircraft that will be operational will come with the latest weapons," the head of Norwegian diplomacy explained.

Kuleba noted that the Norwegian NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems have performed well in Ukraine during the resistance of Russian aggression.

"We are grateful that the Norwegian government is making more efforts to provide Ukraine with more such systems. But the Norwegian government is also offering tools and opportunities to acquire Patriot systems from other countries, and we thoroughly discussed this topic today," he emphasized.

Furthermore, the Norwegian Foreign Minister highlighted that they are currently discussing with other partners the possibility of providing Ukraine with more air defense systems.

