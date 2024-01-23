Norwegian Defence Chief urges NATO to ramp up military preparedness for possible conflict with Russia Tuesday, January 23, 2024 3:30:25 PM

The Chief of Defence of Norway, Eirik Kristoffersen, has stressed the need for NATO members to bolster their military resources to prepare for a potential conflict with Russia, as reported by Dagbladet.

"There is currently a window, which will possibly last for one, two, or three years, when we must invest even more in robust defence. We need to add substance to NATO's plans and ensure the necessary capabilities are in place," Kristoffersen stated.

The Norwegian military chief informed that Russian forces have significantly increased their military capabilities, having switched their defence industry to operate round-the-clock. Additionally, the Kremlin is collaborating with Iran and North Korea, seeking to expand its arsenal.

According to Kristoffersen, Russia is equipping itself more rapidly than anticipated within the alliance. He emphasized that NATO members should focus on strengthening anti-air defence systems and on increasing the production of long-range missiles and military hardware components.

"We don’t know what the situation with Russia will be in three years," the general said. "It's crucial that we meet an uncertain and unpredictable world with a strong defence. That's why we need to use this time wisely."

Previously, it was reported that a NATO admiral, Rob Bauer, advised Europeans to prepare for a major conflict with Russia, suggesting keeping a battery-operated radio and a flashlight at home, as well as being ready for military conscription.

Media reports indicated that Ukraine plans to build up forces in 2024 for a counteroffensive in 2025. An American source believes it is essential not only for funds to be allocated by the US Congress but also for them to be disbursed before the elections, as any funds for the fiscal year 2024 could be blocked by Trump if he were to be elected President of the United States.

