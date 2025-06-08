Oil depot in Engels ablaze for third day after Ukrainian drone attack Sunday, June 8, 2025 10:30:38 AM

An oil depot in Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, has been ablaze for three days straight after an attack by Ukrainian forces during the night of June 6, according to Russian outlet Astra. The fire continues to rage at the Kristall oil depot, which is situated near a strategic Russian aviation base. The black smoke can be seen from various parts of the city.

In response, Russian officials are assuring the people of Engels that the air quality remains unaffected by the fire. "Experts from Rospotrebnadzor are continually monitoring the air quality. Analyses of samples taken today have not detected any harmful substance concentrations exceeding limits within the residential areas of Engels. Sampling will continue until the fire is completely extinguished," the regional authorities stated.

On June 1, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) struck 41 Russian strategic aircraft at four military airfields deep within Russian territory. Drones targeted and damaged aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 models.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.