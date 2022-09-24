On September 30th, Putin to declare annexation of Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine Saturday, September 24, 2022 3:00:00 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to address the Russian Federal Assembly on September 30, reports RIA Novosti, citing sources in the Russian Parliament, the State Duma.

The source of the news agency said that on this day there will be a "protocol event", which, according to the preparation level, indicates the presence of the president.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, on this day the State Duma is expected to implement “a procedure for the accession of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia."

TASS also reports that on September 28, the State Duma will consider bills on accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

A source in the Russian Federation Council said in a comment to RIA Novosti that the chamber may consider "a treaty and a law on the entry of new subjects into the Russian Federation" on September 29.

Putin's address to the Federal Assembly may be similar to the events of 2014, when before the annexation of Crimea, he gave a speech in the Kremlin's St. George Hall in the presence of State Duma deputies and senators, and then signed a decree on the annexation of Crimea by Russia.

