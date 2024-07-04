Operation 'Fishing': Russian sailor disables missile ship and defects to Ukraine Thursday, July 4, 2024 10:00:00 PM

In April, a Russian Baltic Fleet missile corvette named Serpukhov was incapacitated by a Russian sailor who defected to Ukraine. This operation was part of a Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR) initiative dubbed "Fishing." This information was shared by the defector himself during a joint press conference of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the "I Want to Live" project.

Since early 2023, a Russian sailor with the call sign "Goga" had secretly joined the "Freedom of Russia" Legion to oppose President Putin’s regime. For a lengthy period, risking his own life, this sailor—who had served in the navy for 11 years and had access to Russian state secrets—provided critical information to Ukraine’s Security and Defence Forces. When his presence on the ship and continued covert operations against the Kremlin became too perilous, he enacted direct sabotage within the Serpukhov,' according to the GUR press service.

Military intelligence officials explained that the "Fishing" operation resulted in significant internal destruction of the missile corvette, effectively demolishing its communication and automation systems.

"The damage inflicted necessitates extensive and costly repairs. The ship’s withdrawal from active duty is a significant gain for Ukraine’s security and defense forces. Following the active phase of Operation 'Fishing,' the sailor was safely extracted from Russian territory by 'I Want to Live' project specialists, carrying classified materials on Russia’s military-industrial complex," explained GUR representatives.

“This was our first operation within the Baltic Fleet,” a representative of GUR, Andriy Yusov, noted. "It was a shocking and unexpected blow for the enemy, leading to internal scrutiny, reshuffling, and disciplinary actions within the Baltic Fleet."

"Goga" also shared that he is now fighting with the "Freedom of Russia" Legion of Russian volunteers.

"The full-scale war that broke out in 2022 was a shocking experience for me. On the ship where I served, I was the only one opposed to the war. I tried explaining to the crew that it was wrong, but I continually heard about ‘Crimea 2.0’ and the liberation of Ukraine from fascists, which I vehemently disagreed with. I no longer wanted to associate with the Russian army, so I tried to resign, but was refused. Attempts to withdraw through legal channels also failed. In utter desperation, I found myself in Ukraine, where I underwent training and began fighting against Putin’s regime," the former Russian sailor recounted at the Kyiv conference.

The Serpukhov is a 21631 "Buyan-M" series missile ship. Launched in 2015, it is the fifth in its series. As of December 2023, eleven ships of this series have been delivered to Russia, with one more under construction.

Each 21631 series ship is equipped with a vertical launch system for eight 'Oniks' cruise missiles. Future configurations are expected to deploy Zircon and Kalibr missiles, capable of striking ground targets up to 1,500km away, and possibly up to 2,000km, according to some sources. Anti-ship 'Kalibr' missiles have a range of up to 500km.

Initially, the Serpukhov was assigned to the Russian Black Sea Fleet and based in Sevastopol but was later transferred to the Baltic Fleet.

