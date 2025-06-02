Operation 'Spider Web': Ukraine claims destruction of 13 Russian aircraft in bold drone strike Monday, June 2, 2025 10:30:35 AM

A massive drone attack has reportedly destroyed at least 13 Russian aircraft at military airbases, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation. Kovalenko shared the information on his Telegram channel, stating, "At least 13 Russian planes destroyed and even more damaged in the marshlands," referring to the operation dubbed "Spider Web."

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notes that the damaged strategic aviation assets of Russia are valued at no less than $7 billion. "34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at major airfields have been hit," the SBU disclosed on social media, adding that further details of the operation will be revealed soon.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, shared initial insights into the operation after discussions with General Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU. The president indicated that Operation "Spider Web" had been in preparation for over a year and a half, involving 117 drones and a network of operators. He also mentioned that operatives were engaged across various Russian regions, spanning three time zones, and all personnel involved in Russia were evacuated safely before the operation commenced.

Additionally, Russian law enforcement reportedly arrived at a facility in Chelyabinsk, Russia, where drones purportedly used in the strikes were assembled. This warehouse is located in an industrial area, about 5 kilometers from the city center. Analysts also report the destruction of three Tu-22M3 strategic bombers at Russia's "Belaya" airbase, situated near the town of Usolye-Sibirskoye—approximately 5,000 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

