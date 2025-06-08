Operation 'Spider Web': Ukraine's masterstroke thwarts massive Russian airstrike and redefines air warfare Sunday, June 8, 2025 1:00:41 PM

In a daring move that thwarted Russia's ambitious plans for a large-scale air assault, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) launched a strategic operation known as "Spider Web." Announced just a day ahead by Kremlin propagandists, this enormous potential attack on Ukraine was averted, reports the Russian media outlet Texty.

On May 30, the Russian outlet Bloknot released an article with the headline: "Operation 'Zeus Lightning': Putin Prepares a Devastating Strike on Ukraine If Istanbul Demands Are Rejected – Strategic Bombers Await Orders." During this time, OSINT experts noted unusual activity at airbases housing Russia's strategic bombers. The Kremlin was marshaling scores of Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS bombers to the Olenya and Engels bases in preparation for their planned colossal assault.

In the face of the Kremlin's grand schemes, dubbed "Zeus Lightning," Ukraine not only withstood the pressure but struck back with an action that rewrote the rules of modern air warfare.

While Russian propaganda heralded the upcoming "unprecedented" missile onslaught, threatening Kyiv with a "devastating strike" if it refused Moscow's ultimatums, Ukraine's SBU was quietly orchestrating its own audacious and more effective counter-move.

Russian state media painted a vivid picture of how Putin was supposedly preparing a crushing blow against Ukraine. According to these narratives, large numbers of Tu-22M3 and Tu-95MS bombers had been concentrated at the Olenya and Engels airfields. With florid language, they predicted a "limitless missile barrage" meant to warn the West of the consequences of a potential conflict with Russia.

Reports indicated that up to 40 Tu-22M3 (from the 60 Russia possesses), as well as an array of other strategic aircraft, including Tu-95MS and Tu-160s, were relocated to "Engels."

Both airbases reportedly buzzed with activity, accommodating Il-76 transport planes carrying new missiles – a level of mobilization unheard of in the past three years.

Kremlin officials openly threatened a swift and tough conclusion to their operations if Ukraine refused the proposed memorandum. However, these bombastic threats dissolved into nothing by June 1. That day, Ukraine executed the unprecedented operation, targeting four key Russian strategic airfields: Beloye, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.

The meticulous execution by the SBU was a jolting setback for Russian strategists. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the operation struck 41 aircraft units, including rare and valuable A-50 early-warning aircraft and strategic bombers like the Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160, all capable of delivering nuclear payloads. Ukraine successfully neutralized approximately 34% of Russia’s strategic missile carriers on their primary bases.

This operation not only diminished the threat of future missile attacks but also undermined Russia's so-called "missile club," used to intimidate Ukraine and the West.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.