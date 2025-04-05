Optical fiber factory in Saransk and key Russian industrial sites targeted in Ukrainian drone attack Saturday, April 5, 2025 12:08:17 PM

Ukrainian drones have reportedly targeted an optical fiber manufacturing plant in Saransk, Russia. This incident sparked a fire at the “Optic Fiber Systems” facility on Saturday, April 5, according to various Telegram channels. Witnesses claim to have seen six to eight drones in the sky.

Artem Zdunov, Head of Mordovia, acknowledged an attack on a regional enterprise, saying, "All necessary resources are being utilized to deal with the aftermath. Operational and emergency services are on-site. Preliminary reports suggest no casualties," he stated on Telegram without specifying the exact facility targeted.

According to the "Optic Fiber Systems" website, the Saransk factory is the first and only producer of optical fiber in Russia, backed by stakeholders such as "Rosnano," Gazprombank, and the Government of the Republic of Mordovia, since its inception in 2015. Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, noted that the Saransk plant manufactures fiber-optic cables used for drone control in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The same day saw drone attacks in Chapayevsk, Samara Region. Gerashchenko underscored potential damage to the "Promsintez" plant, known for producing explosives for the Russian military.

According to ASTRA, this could be another attack on "Promsintez," previously struck by Ukraine’s forces on March 22. ASTRA reports a fire on the roof of a facility at the plant, a major industrial explosives producer in Russia and the CIS. A similar attack occurred back in July 2023.

Samara Region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev mentioned the UAV strike early in the morning on a Chapayevsk industrial plant. "There are no casualties. Emergency services, including the Ministry of Emergency Services, are dealing with the fire. The situation is under control," he assured.

Meanwhile, in Belgorod Region, a UAV attack damaged a power line in Novy Oskol District, reported Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. "I’ve just spoken with the head of the ‘Rosseti’ branch. Our energy teams are working as rapidly as possible to restore the network, promising to do so by 3 PM today," he shared on Telegram.

On April 5, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 49 Ukrainian UAVs overnight. "Sixteen were downed in Voronezh Region, fourteen in Belgorod, six each in Kursk and Samara Regions, three intercepted over Mordovia, and one each over Bryansk, Lipetsk, Oryol, and Penza Regions," declared the ministry, which continues its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.