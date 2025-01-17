Orban sparks controversy with remarks on Ukraine's EU membership and global politics Friday, January 17, 2025 10:00:59 PM

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again caused waves with his latest controversial comments, particularly directed towards Ukraine. As reported by Telex, Orban suggested in a radio interview that if Donald Trump had been re-elected in 2020, the Ukrainian-Russian conflict could have been prevented. He further alleged that the Democrats "stole victory from the Republican" and with the upcoming inauguration of the newly elected U.S. President, "a new day will dawn over the Western world."

Orban didn't stop there. He pinned the world's ills on globalist George Soros, whom he accuses of pushing his agenda through networks he has established in various countries. "We currently face migrant chaos, and when it breaks loose, there will be gender madness, pride parades, rainbow flags, and transgender operations," said Orban, known for his pro-Russian narratives, while promoting traditionalist views.

"The most important foreign policy goal for 2025 is to oust the Soros empire from Europe. Hungary, which has always openly engaged in this conflict, will be the first to topple Soros's empire. This is my firm objective for the year," Orban added.

He boasted that during Hungary's six-month presidency of the EU, his primary aim was to achieve peace in Europe. Now, with a new U.S. administration, Hungary might take the lead.

Orban also declared that anti-Russian sanctions should be "thrown out the window," asserting that Ukraine poses a significant threat to the European Union. He argues that if Ukraine were to join, Hungary’s and Europe’s economy and agriculture could suffer.

"It's a country that cannot stand on its own feet; without Western money, this country would not exist today," Orban said about Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.