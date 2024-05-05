Organizer of torture chambers in occupied Berdyansk killed in car explosion Sunday, May 5, 2024 11:00:00 AM

In occupied Berdyansk, located in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, an organizer of torture chambers, Yevhen Ananievsky, was killed. Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has claimed responsibility for his assassination.

Ananievsky’s vehicle was blown up on May 5, 2024, around 9:40 am.

Yevheniy Ananievsky was one of the organizers of torture facilities at Berdyansk Penal Colony No. 77, where he held a position within the occupation administration. He was involved in the torture of Ukrainians. "There will be just retribution for every war crime," Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement.

Previously, Victoria Galitsyna, head of Berdyansk's Military-Civil Administration, reported on Telegram that on May 5, an employee of the Russian correctional colony was killed. According to her information, the explosive device was planted under the car. The man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The Russian Investigative Committee has confirmed that Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, an unidentified individual detonated a vehicle belonging to an employee of a local penal colony. The man died at the scene following the blast, according to the .

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of murder by a means dangerous to the public (part "e" of section 2 of Article 105, section 1 of Article 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code). The Russian authorities stated it is conducting investigative and operational measures to determine the identities of those involved in the car bombing. Investigators have collected fragments of the explosive device for analysis.

