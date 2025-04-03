Over 8,000 former convicts join Ukrainian Armed Forces under new legislation Thursday, April 3, 2025 11:00:06 AM

The initial groups of volunteers drawn from correctional facilities joined combat units in August 2024. As of early April, more than 8,000 former convicts, both men and women, have bolstered the ranks of Ukraine's Armed Forces, with approximately 900 applications under evaluation, reported Evgeny Gorobets, head of the Department of Corrections.

Following the May 2024 enactment of legislation that introduced conditional early release for prisoners to participate in national defense, these groups were among the first to join combat units.

The provisionally released fighters primarily joined the 1st Separate Assault Battalion "Da Vinci," 225th Separate Assault Regiment, 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, 93rd Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar," 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, and other specialized units within the security forces.

"We are in constant contact with the unit commanders where these former inmates now serve. This dialogue allows us to gain insights into the frontline needs, identifying which skills, specializations, and competencies are in demand. Additionally, we gather details on the duration of training for our released personnel, their potential roles, and the reception they will receive. Such information is vital for recruiting within correctional facilities, enabling inmates to make informed decisions to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces. To date, over 8,000 individuals have joined combat units, with another 900 applications pending. Many former convicts have been honored with departmental and state awards for their valor," Gorobets stated.

Deputy Commander of the 1st Separate Assault Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo "Da Vinci," Dmytro Kulyk, noted that these ex-convicts exhibit not just commendable but exceptional heroism. He emphasized that their motivation rivals the fervor witnessed in the early days of the full-scale invasion.

"We value this 'special contingent' immensely, just as we do all our soldiers. It is quite obvious that we, in collaboration with the State Penitentiary Service of Ukraine, actively engage in recruiting former prisoners and convicts into our unit," Kulyk added.

On May 8, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine enacted legislation on the mobilization of certain categories of convicts. Restrictions exist for mobilizing specific groups, particularly top-level corrupt officials, those convicted of premeditated murder, rape, or sexual violence.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.