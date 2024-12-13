Over 83,000 Russian soldiers confirmed dead in Ukraine war, actual numbers much higher Friday, December 13, 2024 3:00:46 PM

According to data released on Friday, December 13, by the BBC Russian Service, at least 83,338 Russian soldiers have perished in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The figure, compiled in collaboration with Mediazona and a network of volunteers, is based on publicly available information.

In the past two weeks alone, 2,365 additional names have been added to the list. Only confirmed deaths of Russian soldiers with public reports are included. Experts estimate this number reflects only 45-65% of the actual death toll, potentially indicating a real figure between 128,000 to 185,000 – not accounting for those from the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s republics

The losses verified since the war began include 4,467 Russian officers, among them eight generals and 478 lieutenant colonels and colonels. The highest casualties are among volunteers (22%), followed by convicts (18%) and mobilized troops (12%).

Bashkortostan tops the list among Russian regions with 3,487 confirmed soldier fatalities. Of these, 40% were volunteers, 18% convicts, and 14% mobilized.

As reported by the BBC Russian Service, the median wage in Bashkortostan in 2023 stood at 46,751 rubles. This is 27 times less than the one-time payment for signing a military contract in Ufa and four times less than a monthly salary for contracted soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.