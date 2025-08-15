Overnight drone attacks spark refinery fire in Syzran, kill woman in Kursk amid strikes across Russia Friday, August 15, 2025 10:05:32 AM

Overnight drone attacks ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Syzran and killed a woman in Kursk, as Russia and Ukraine reported strikes across several regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 53 drones overnight over the regions of Kursk, Rostov, Samara, Belgorod, Oryol, Bryansk, Voronezh and Saratov, the Republic of Kalmykia, as well as over the Sea of Azov.

A fire broke out at the Syzran refinery following a drone raid, according to videos posted on Telegram channels, including VCHK-OGPU.The Shot channel reported a “series of explosions” near the facility and said drone debris fell in the area. Authorities in the Samara region described a “massive” drone attack and said 13 drones were shot down.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian Forces struck the Port of Olya in Russia’s Astrakhan region, which it claims is used to move military cargo from Iran.

According to the Ukrainian side, the vessel “Port Olya 4,” loaded with components for Shahed-type drones and ammunition, was hit.

In Kursk, a 45-year-old woman was killed and 10 people were injured, including a 15-year-old, after drones struck the city, local authorities said. A drone hit a high-rise on Soyuznaya Street, sparking a fire. Several apartments were damaged, and blast waves blew out windows in nearby buildings. Displaced residents were temporarily housed at a nearby school.

Belgorod also came under drone attack, leaving two men wounded. The strike hit the city center, damaging administrative buildings and three residential high-rises. Authorities imposed safety measures, canceling all mass events and closing verandas, shopping centers and beaches.

