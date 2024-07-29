Overnight drone strikes damage power stations in Russia's Oryol and Belgorod regions Monday, July 29, 2024 8:47:15 AM

During the night of July 29, a local power station was damaged in the Glazunovsky district of Russia’s Oryol Region following a drone attack, reported the region’s governor, Andrey Klychkov.

He also mentioned that two drones were shot down over the Glazunovsky district that night: "There were no casualties, but the local power station sustained some damage". Emergency services are working to address the aftermath of the aerial attack, and law enforcement is at the scene.

Russian media outlet, ASTRA, published a video from Glazunovka in southern Oryol Region, showing locals capturing the moment a drone flew overhead and subsequently exploded. The video contains explicit language.

At 1:24 AM, the Telegram channel "Pepel - Belgorod" reported that drones had attacked a power substation in the village of Tomarovka, Yakovlevsky urban district, Belgorod Region: "The substation caught fire, and electricity went out in Tomarovka”. The channel states the drones attacked the substation around 11:30 PM on July 28.

On July 28, following a drone attack, a storage facility at OOO ‘Polevaya’ in Russia’s Kursk Region caught fire.

