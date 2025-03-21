Overnight drone strikes target Russian Volgograd region, eyewitnesses report explosions near military airfield Friday, March 21, 2025 11:30:12 AM

On March 21, drones targeted the Kalachevsky District of Russia's Volgograd region, local residents reported hearing explosions. While Russian state media have remained silent on the specifics of the targeted sites, locals have pointed to the Marinovka military airfield and mentioned fires breaking out in the area.

According to Radio Svoboda, the airfield in question has previously come under attack in August of last year, resulting in a fire. Current official statements do not mention the airfield, but Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov noted that an attempt was made for a "massive drone attack on the Kalachevsky District" in the region.

The governor confirmed that Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems successfully intercepted and neutralized the drones, with no casualties reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the air defence intercepted 34 drones over the Volgograd region, but did not provide further details.

At the same time, eyewitnesses speak of hearing as many as seven explosions near the Oktyabrsky settlement and the vicinity of the military airfield. A Russian Telegram channel, SHOT, cited witnesses who mentioned "hearing no less than 7 explosions around the airfield," causing windows to rattle from the blasts.

