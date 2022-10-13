PACE recognizes Russia as a terrorist state Thursday, October 13, 2022 10:10:14 AM

On Thursday, October 13, The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime. This decision was supported by 99 delegates, one abstained.

The document entitled " Further escalation in the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine" states that "this aggression should be unequivocally condemned as a crime in itself, as a violation of international law and as a major threat to international peace and security."

PACE became the first international organization to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

Unanimously approving the resolution, the Parliamentary Assembly recognized the current Russian regime as a terrorist regime, and also called on the member states of the Council of Europe:

To provide Ukraine with air defense systems;

unequivocally condemn the pseudo-referendums held in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine from 23 to 27 September 2022, and refrain from recognizing any of their results;

To condemn the attempted annexation of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security, and to avoid recognizing any results;

provide financial support for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

to ensure a comprehensive system of responsibility for gross violations of international law arising as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine;

accelerate the establishment of the Special International Tribunal to bring the Russian Federation to justice for the aggression against Ukraine;

to establish a comprehensive international compensation mechanism, including an international register of losses, and to cooperate actively with the Ukrainian authorities in this regard;

to encourage Moscow to allow humanitarian missions of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Council of Europe or any other international organization or member state to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of political prisoners;

support the idea that any negotiations will take place on Ukraine's terms.

Before the vote, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a video address to the Assembly. He called on the PACE to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist country, to create a tribunal for the Russian Federation and a compensation mechanism for Ukraine.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal “referendum” and the annexation several occupied territories of Ukraine.

