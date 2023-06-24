Panic in Kremlin as Prigozhin’s private army moving towards Moscow Saturday, June 24, 2023 10:35:31 AM

After camps of the Wagner PMC came under missile strikes and the enraged leader of the mercenary army announced that its force numbering 25 thousand people was going to Moscow, panic began in Moscow and in all Russian southern regions.

Earlier, the host of the Russian First Channel, Ekaterina Andreeva, went on the air with an emergency news release. She called the video showing "the consequences of a strike on the camps of the Wagner PMC” fake and read out statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the FSB and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. PMC fighters were urged "not to carry out Prigozhin's criminal orders."

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, urged residents not to leave their homes due to the tense situation around Prigozhin's PMC. The governor appealed to fellow citizens with a request to remain calm and stressed that law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to protect the population.

"Dear fellow countrymen! The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order," Golubev wrote.

Shortly before the governor's appeal, the newspaper Izvestia reported that the authorities were strengthening security measures and deploying security forces to the Rostov region.

At the same time, the government of the Voronezh region reports that a convoy of Wagner PMC military equipment was spotted moving along the M-4 Don highway. Residents of the region were asked to avoid using this route.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin announced that security measures are being taken in the Russian capital. Key objects of the city and roads are taken under protection by the law enforcement officers.

"In connection with the incoming information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, public events will be limited.

Security measures have also been strengthened in the Moscow region.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov reported to Russian president Vladimir Putin that a criminal case was initiated against Yevgeny Prigozhin in connection with an attempt to organize an armed rebellion.

Unnamed U.S. administration officials told CNN that Prigozhin's latest statements are "more than his usual rhetoric."

"We are monitoring the situation and will consult with allies and partners on the course of events," said White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hoxha.

US President Joe Biden was also informed about the situation in the Russian Federation after the statements of the founder of the Wagner PMC.

The founder and main sponsor of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced a military campaign against the Russian Defense Ministry.

"There are 25,000 of us, and we are going to figure out why lawlessness is happening in the country," he said in his audio statement. - 25 thousand waits as a tactical reserve, and the strategic reserve is the whole army and the whole country. Anyone who wants to, join us. We need to end this disgrace."

The FSB of Russia announced the that it had opened a criminal case against Prigozhin", RIA Novosti reported, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of the Russian Federation.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia called on Prigozhin to "immediately stop illegal actions."

