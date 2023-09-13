Pashinyan: Armenia no longer sees Russia as a security guarantor amid tensions with Azerbaijan Wednesday, September 13, 2023 4:15:51 PM

Armenia can no longer consider Russia as its security guarantor, despite growing concerns about the resumption of the conflict with Azerbaijan, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with Politico.

"As a result of events in Ukraine, Russia's capabilities have changed," said Pashinyan , adding that the Kremlin seeks to avoid strained relations with Azerbaijan and its close ally, Turkey.

Pashinyan criticized the "unstable" approach of relying on Russia as a security guarantor whenever the conflict with Azerbaijan escalates. He explained that Armenia's current strategy is to minimize its dependence on others.

"The model in which we encounter problems with our neighbors and have to invite others to protect us - regardless of who these others are - is a very vulnerable model," noted the Armenian Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, News.am reported that during a parliamentary session, Pashinyan expressed his intention to fully ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

"The government has directed the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court to parliament, and, according to my position and the position of our faction, it will be fully ratified. It has no relation to Russian-Armenian relations. It pertains to Armenia's security concerns. We will ratify it because we want the events of September 2022 and May 2021 to be investigated by the International Criminal Court," Pashinyan noted.

The Armenian Prime Minister of Armenia also said he is ready to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. According to him, leaders of several foreign countries have expressed readiness to organize a meeting. between them.

There have been tensions in relations between Armenia and Russia lately. There are several factors contributing to this. In particular, Armenia is conducting military exercises in its territory with the U.S. Additionally, the country has recalled its representative to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and for the first time since the war, it has provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Russia is concerned about Armenia's decision to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest order for Russian President Vladimir Putin for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

