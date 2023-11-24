Pashinyan: Russia fails to deliver paid-for weaponry to Armenia Friday, November 24, 2023 12:00:26 PM

"Russia has not fulfilled its obligation to send the weapons that were already paid for to Armenia. Currently, negotiations are taking place between the parties to find a solution to this problem," stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pashinyan stated, "There are certainly issues regarding the non-provision of weapons and equipment in exchange for payment. Consultations are underway to address these problems," quoting TASS. However, he did not specify the reason behind the lack of deliveries, adding that "Russia itself requires weapons."

The Prime Minister suggested that one possible solution to the problem could be a reduction in Armenia's debt to Russia in exchange for the amount that has already been paid. Pashinyan expressed his readiness to work towards finding a resolution and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to tangible results. The Kremlin has refrained from commenting on Pashinyan's statement.

Following the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in September 2023, Pashinyan criticized the effectiveness of the institutions in which Armenia participates, specifically referencing the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). According to Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, the CSTO has not provided any assistance to Yerevan since at least 2020. Grigoryan stated, "Azerbaijan launched three major attacks on Armenia since 2020, during which the CSTO did not offer any support to Armenia."

Armenia declined to host CSTO exercises on its territory in January 2023 and decided not to participate in the organization's rescue service exercises in Belarus in July. In May 2023, Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO was likely.

In November, the Prime Minister did not attend the Minsk summit of the CSTO and requested that the document concerning assistance to Yerevan be removed from the meeting's agenda.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.