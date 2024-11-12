Pentagon announces $9.3 billion remaining for Ukraine aid Tuesday, November 12, 2024 10:08:00 PM

The United States Department of Defense has confirmed that $9.3 billion remains available to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Of this, $7.1 billion has been allocated under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) program, said Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder, as cited by Voice of America's journalist Ostap Yarysh.

General Ryder underscored that the U.S. would rush aid to Ukraine and use all available funds.

From the allocated funds, $4.3 billion was approved by Congress in April, and an additional $2.8 billion became available after re-evaluations. Moreover, approximately $2.2 billion is accessible through the USAI program.

The Pentagon's spokesperson emphasized that the U.S. is utilizing all available resources to aid Ukraine.

Previously, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh indicated that the U.S. Department of Defense intends to utilize all accessible funds for Ukraine support programs before the end of President Joe Biden's term. At that time, approximately six billion dollars were cited.

Presidential Drawdown Authority program allows aid directly from U.S. Department of Defense inventories by presidential directive.

USAI - Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative is a U.S. Department of Defense funding program aimed at enhancing Ukraine’s capabilities to defend against Russian aggression through further training of Ukrainian Armed Forces, provision of equipment, and advisory initiatives.

