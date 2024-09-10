Persistent GPS disruptions in Gulf of Finland linked to Russian jamming Tuesday, September 10, 2024 12:00:15 PM

Significant disruptions in GPS systems have been reported along the Gulf of Finland and in Eastern Finland since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reports Yle. The Finnish Coast Guard has informed that these issues are particularly frequent in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, near Kotka and Helsinki. Mariners have been advised to equip themselves with maritime charts and ensure they can navigate using traditional methods.

The interference has also disrupted commercial aviation operations recently. Former Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces and Member of Parliament, Jarmo Lindberg, previously indicated that Russia is jamming GPS in the region to prevent potential Ukrainian attacks on strategic targets within Russia. "Russia is employing jamming to protect bases, warehouses, oil reservoirs. Meanwhile, they are causing issues for commercial regular traffic, but this does not concern them at all," Lindberg speculated.

Earlier reports indicated that European airline flights have experienced GPS interference attributed to Russia. GPS jammers send false data, disrupting the crucial satellite navigation signals on which aircraft systems rely. These false transmissions can include erroneous information about altitude and location, triggering warnings designed to prevent aircraft from colliding with terrain or descending below safe altitudes in hilly or urban areas.

