Peskov: Russia seeks concrete steps from Ukraine amid talks of potential peace dialogue Monday, July 22, 2024 1:00:34 PM

Russia is anticipating "concrete actions" from Ukraine if Kyiv is indeed ready for a "peace dialogue", said the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a briefing on Monday, July 22.

"What exactly is behind these words, what concrete plans are being discussed, what actions are being taken in this direction if the talk is serious—we cannot judge yet. We need to wait for concrete steps, if there will be any," Peskov said, commenting on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's suggestion of potential talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is certainly better than declarations that any contact with the Russian side is excluded and with the head of the Russian state. Of course, a dialogue in whatever tone is much better than conversations about the intention to fight until the 'last Ukrainian,'" Peskov added.

Recently, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with BBC that he does not rule out a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Additionally, Zelensky stated that the second Peace Summit would be held in months, not years, and that there would be Russian representatives present.

The Kremlin responded that Russia is ready for dialogue on "Ukrainian settlement," but Moscow needs to understand what will be discussed at the second Peace Summit.

