Peskov: Russia to continue its military operation in Ukraine Friday, June 20, 2025 10:38:00 AM

In the wake of negotiations in Istanbul, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's commitment to continuing its military campaign against Ukraine until its objectives are met. Peskov explained to Russian media that political-diplomatic avenues for resolving the conflict are currently unfeasible.

"Discussions regarding a Ukrainian settlement cannot take place in the public domain; they must occur in a 'mode of silence'," Peskov emphasized.

Notably, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister and Kyiv's negotiation delegate, Serhiy Kyslytsia, remarked that the recent meetings between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul should not be classified as official negotiations. He highlighted that the conflict can only be resolved following a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyslytsya further expressed the impossibility of ending the war without direct talks between the heads of both states.

