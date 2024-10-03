PM Shmyhal: Ukraine seeks to expand long-range missile reach amid rising arms production Thursday, October 3, 2024 3:00:55 PM

During his speech at the Defense Industry Forum, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced that Ukraine intends to boost the range of its missiles, making it unsafe for Russia.

According to Shmyhal, one of the strategic goals outlined is to increase the long-range capability of Ukrainian weaponry. The aim is to ensure that no place in European Russia remains safe from what Shmyhal termed the “debris” of Ukraine's drones and missiles.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been ramping up its domestic arms production. According to Shmyhal, 2023 saw a threefold increase in production, and during the first eight months of 2024, output doubled again.

The premier emphasized Ukraine's ambition to establish one of the most advanced defense industry sectors. Echoing President Volodymyr Zelensky, Shmyhal remarked, “Democracy must be better armed than tyranny.”

In addition, Shmyhal revealed that the government has proposed a 65% increase in the 2025 budget towards arms and military technology procurement. This accounts for an increase of nearly 300 billion hryvnias, or approximately $7 billion.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister extended gratitude to allied nations for their support, highlighting that defense companies from various countries are currently entering the Ukrainian market. These firms are setting up local production and planning partnerships with Ukrainian manufacturers.

