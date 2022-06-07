Poland and Ukraine to sign the largest arms contract in 30 years Tuesday, June 7, 2022 1:00:00 PM

Poland and Ukraine will sign the largest contract in 30 years for delivery of weapons to the Ukrainian Army.

"Now we are signing one of the largest arms contracts in the last thirty years - the sale of weapons to Ukraine for Ukrainians. These weapons are well tested, and today we know that they will be very important on the battlefield," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the steel plant in Stalowa Wola.

According to him, Polish 155-mm howitzers Krab and MANPADS Piorun will be delivered to Ukraine as part of the deal.

"Polish weapons are highly valued. Piorun or KRAB are the weapons which we have been asked to sell," Morawiecki said.

The total amount of the contract will be three billion zlotys or 630 million dollars.

According to the preliminary reports, the European Union will provide partial financing for the deal.

"Ukraine will receive part of the funds from the EU and will pay the rest from its budget. Poland receives this money in order to develop our production potential," Morawiecki said.

