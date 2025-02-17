Poland declines troop deployment to Ukraine Monday, February 17, 2025 2:00:43 PM

In a statement from Warsaw, Prime Minister Donald Tusk affirmed that Poland will refrain from sending soldiers to Ukraine. However, Poland expressed its support for nations willing to take such action, according to RMF24.

Tusk emphasized Poland's commitment to collaborate on security issues regarding Ukraine and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Our cooperation extends to the EU, allies like the UK and Norway, and most crucially, with the USA. Europe's assistance to Ukraine hinges on immediate practical measures," he stated.

Highlighting regional security, Tusk noted its importance for both Europe and the USA. "It's imperative for Europe and the USA to work together as closely as possible, regardless of any differences or emotions in this partnership," said the Polish leader.

Reiterating a stance of military restraint, Tusk added, "We do not foresee sending Polish soldiers to Ukraine, but we will support countries that might want to provide such guarantees."

Poland pledges ongoing organizational support to Ukraine within its capabilities—financially, humanitarianly, and through military aid.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to convene an emergency summit on February 17th, gathering European leaders to address the Ukrainian crisis and regional security concerns. Participants in this urgent dialogue include France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Denmark, which speaks for the Baltic and Scandinavian nations.

Amid these developments, AP reports that Europe is in the process of drafting a plan that involves the deployment of troops to Ukraine.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.