Poland faces hurdles in forming Ukrainian Legion amid low interest from potential recruits Thursday, October 3, 2024 2:00:51 PM

Despite efforts to form a "Ukrainian Legion" to bolster Ukraine’s military efforts, Polish authorities have encountered difficulties finding enough residents from the Ukrainian community ready to join. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said in an interview with Wirtualna Polska that "we are not responsible for recruiting personnel. However, the number of people expected to apply from the Ukrainian side turned out to be too small" (source: [Wirtualna Polska article]).

Initially, there were enthusiastic declarations from Ukrainians living in Poland to join their armed forces, with talks of forming an entire brigade, which could amount to several thousand soldiers. But this potential has remained unmet, as noted by Kosiniak-Kamysz.

He also highlighted Poland's significant contribution, having already trained around 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers who have been dispatched to the frontlines. The minister emphasized that Poland's obligations end there, leaving Ukraine to proceed with its responsibilities.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, noted in May that prior to Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, between 1.5 and 2 million Ukrainians resided in Poland. Since February 24, 2022, an additional 1.3 million Ukrainians arrived. By May 2024, there were approximately 950,000 refugees in Poland, excluding those Ukrainian nationals who live, work, and pay taxes there.

Upon signing a defense agreement with Poland in July, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the creation of the Utrecht Legion in Poland, a volunteer force to be trained, armed, and prepared to defend Ukraine. While the Polish Armed Forces were tasked with training, recruitment fell to Kyiv.

In September, Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that Warsaw had not succeeded in recruiting the necessary number of volunteers for the unit. "We have done everything on our part long ago. Now we await Ukrainian conscripts or volunteers," Sikorski stated.

Sikorski remarked that many individuals included in Ukraine’s registry in Poland—those needing to update residency for military records—wish to serve. However, they have expressed concerns about being insufficiently trained and equipped before deployment.

Earlier in September, Polish media reported that the official recruitment of volunteers for the "Ukrainian Legion" had not yet begun, leaving the project as merely a "paper idea."

