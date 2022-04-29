Poland has supplied more than 200 tanks to Ukraine Friday, April 29, 2022 11:30:00 AM

Poland has provided Ukraine with more than 200 T-72 tanks. This is enough to form two brigades, reports Polskie Radio, citing IAR news agency.

In addition to tanks, several dozen infantry fighting vehicles were sent to Ukraine. So far, Warsaw has shipped to Ukraine military equipment worth 7 billion zlotys ($1.58 bln). Among the weapons that Ukraine received from Poland are 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers and Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, as well as air-to-air missiles for MIG-29 and Su-27 aircraft.

In addition to heavy equipment, Poland has also sent drones manufactured by the Polish company WB Electonics, which are used, among other things, for reconnaissance activities.

"The Ukrainians themselves brag that they have Polish Warmate drones – a loitering munition system similar to the American Switchblade kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian defenders also received portable anti-aircraft missile systems Piorun from the Polish arsenal, which, according to unofficial information, shot down several Russian helicopters. Poland also provides Ukraine with a large amount of ammunition," Polskie Radio said.

Post-Soviet T-72 tanks have already been transferred to Ukraine by the Czech Republic. Poland has about 400 of such tanks. According to the decision of the Polish Ministry of Defense in 2019, some of them were upgraded. However, according to IAR, Poland is sending to Ukraine tanks which did not go through upgrades.

