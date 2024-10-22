Poland requests access to classified sections of Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' Tuesday, October 22, 2024 8:15:35 PM

Poland has expressed its desire to access the classified annexes of the "Victory Plan," which was unveiled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. This statement comes from Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister, in an interview with PAP.

According to Bartoszewski, Poland was not included in the list of countries that received full details of the "Victory Plan." "We provided military assistance to Ukraine to the greatest extent possible.

When Germany talked about sending helmets, we sent 320 tanks," stated the deputy minister, highlighting Poland’s substantial contribution, especially at the war's onset, when it was most crucial. In light of this, he emphasized that Warsaw believes it has the right to review the confidential annexes of the plan and will be discussing this matter with the Ukrainian side.

