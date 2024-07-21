Poland's MiG-29 jets could reach Ukraine by early 2025, says former Defense Minister Sunday, July 21, 2024 12:00:17 PM

Poland might deliver its remaining MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine around late 2024 to early 2025, contingent on the delivery schedule of new American F-35 jets to the Polish Air Force, former Polish Defense Minister Janusz Onyszkiewicz said in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The delivery of the remaining Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine will depend on the delivery timeline of the F-35s to Poland to replace them. I believe this could take about six months," he said.

Speaking about the essence of the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, Onyszkiewicz described it as beneficial, given its "significant practical and political importance."

The security agreement between Ukraine and Poland signed on July 8 in Warsaw, includes a provision to "consider the possibility of transferring a squadron of MiG-29s without compromising Poland's security." During the press conference in Warsaw, President Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's high hopes for these jets, while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that he didn't know exactly when they could be delivered to Ukraine, as they are currently fulfilling NATO airspace patrol missions.

