Poland's military support to Ukraine nears €5 billion

In a critical moment, Poland stepped up with key military assistance for Ukraine, although it might not top the donor list. Warsaw calculates it has already extended nearly €5 billion in aid, as disclosed by the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, Dariusz Lukowski, in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

“Our estimates indicate that we have provided support to Ukraine, including military aid, amounting to almost 5 billion euros,” Lukowski highlighted.

While Lukowski admitted that Poland might not be a leader in terms of quantity, he emphasized the critical importance of Polish contributions at the outset of the full-scale war.

“When discussions on support were ongoing in many countries, we delivered hundreds of tanks and transporters, enabling the equipping of forces on the scale of more than a division,” he recalled.

However, he acknowledged the limitations of Poland's further support capabilities, given the need to replenish its own arsenals and strengthen national defense.

“Nonetheless, we continue to support Ukraine as much as we can. For example, we facilitate the communication needs of Ukrainian troops with Starlink technology, provide spare parts for the equipment we’ve sent, and offer a full range of combat resources,” Lukowski added.

Over three years of intense conflict, Poland has equipped Ukraine with satellite communication via Starlink, amassing costs of 323 million zloty.

Additionally, the Polish embassy has stated that the transfer of MiG-29 jets to Ukraine might be on the horizon.

