Poland's President Duda: ceding Ukrainian land to Russia would be a 'catastrophic error'

In a candid conversation with the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Polish President Andrzej Duda asserted that Ukraine needs comprehensive support in its conflict with Russia. The Polish leader was unequivocal in his view that yielding even an inch of Ukrainian land to Russia could be a monumental misstep.

Asked whether Ukraine stands a realistic chance of reclaiming occupied territories given Russia's numerical superiority, Duda posed a counter-question: "If you are so generous to Russia, why don't you give away a piece of your own land? Why should any sovereign nation appease Russia? On what grounds, pray tell, does Russia deserve anything—especially someone else's territory?"

Despite various political differences between Poland and Ukraine, President Duda consistently maintains that Kyiv must be equipped with everything necessary to achieve an outright victory in its defensive struggle against Russia. He stressed that such a stance is essential not only for Poland but also for the broader European security context.

Amid rising tensions, Poland, like other nations, is fortifying its borders, Duda noted.

The Polish President highlighted the "Eastern Shield" project—a soon-to-begin fortification system along Poland's eastern border—as a strategic response to Russia's expansionist ambitions, likening it to the Cold War-era "Iron Curtain."

"Some Western politicians view this with alarm. The last thing they want is a return of the 'Iron Curtain.' My stance is clear: if ensuring the safety of my compatriots means reinstating the Iron Curtain, so be it, as long as we are on the side of freedom," he stated.

Turning to immigration issues, Duda criticized Germany for its imposition of border controls along all its land boundaries. "It is very unfortunate that Germany is closing its borders, especially from a Polish perspective concerning the spirit of European integration. For Poles, freedom is the core value of EU membership," he clarified.

Duda also took aim at Prime Minister Donald Tusk's plan to temporarily halt the right to request asylum. "Up until 1989, we were the ones seeking political asylum in Western European countries," remarked Duda, noting that Tusk's proposals could also affect political dissidents from countries like Belarus.

"We must strongly safeguard the borders of the European Union from the get-go and not leave them open for anyone who hears tales of streets paved with gold in the EU," he declared.

Ukraine and Poland inked a Security Cooperation Agreement in July, which allows Polish forces to intercept missiles and drones targeting Polish soil while in Ukrainian airspace. In line with the agreement, Poland is set to offer additional military aid packages this year and extend support to Ukraine over the next decade.

