Poland scales back military support to Ukraine, citing national defense priorities Tuesday, October 29, 2024 7:58:19 AM

Poland’s President has clarified that Kyiv no longer considers Warsaw one of its pivotal partners due to the scaled-back military assistance. He highlighted, however, that Poland cannot provide the promised MiG-29 jets to Ukraine until NATO offers assurances for the defense of Polish airspace.

In a discussion with Radio Zet, President Andrzej Duda noted that Polish-Ukrainian relations have shifted amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict since his country can't provide military aid at the levels seen two years ago. "In some sense, this might seem to be the case," Duda stated when queried if Ukraine sees Poland differently.

During the interview, Duda explained that the pledged MiG-29 jets would be withheld until NATO secures Polish skies, and Warsaw is awaiting delivery of more modern aircraft from Western partners as replacements.

When asked about bilateral relations, Duda expressed that Ukraine has stopped considering Poland a significant ally due to diminished Polish armament supplies, which no longer match offerings from other Western nations.

In response to whether he felt anger toward Volodymyr Zelensky for not sharing secret plans for victory, Duda mentioned that Zelensky is likely under pressure from main military benefactors, which significantly shapes his decisions. "Life is harsh," Duda remarked.

While touching on strategic perspectives, he emphasized that an autonomous Ukraine aligns with Poland's interests and expressed a desire for solid and friendly bilateral relations.

On October 25, President Duda stated that Poland would not transfer the South Korean weapons it acquired in recent years to Ukraine, even with Seoul's approval. He argued that such weaponry, purchased with Polish taxpayer money, should solely ensure Poland's own security.

Previously, on October 23, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, suggested during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine could benefit more from redirected German financial aid currently given to Ukrainian refugees.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.