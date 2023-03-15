Poland, Slovakia and several other countries to deliver MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine Wednesday, March 15, 2023 11:15:00 AM

Ukraine will soon receive MiG-29 fighter jets from several countries, said the Polish government spokesman, Piotr Muller, at a press conference.

According to him, the details will be provided at an appropriate time and decisions are made jointly by several countries. Muller did not disclose the list of countries, referring to the agreements. He said that Poland is also among them: "We are ready to make a decision in the group of several countries that have decided on such a step."

Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, in turn, said in an interview with the newspaper SME that Slovakia’s government will make a decision to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine without coordination with the parliament. He noted that the government has "enough authority" to transfer "unused equipment." Earlier, it was assumed that in order to make a decision on supplying the aircraft, the parliament would adopt a corresponding resolution.

The Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, said earlier that his country could send its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the next four to six weeks. Poland has at least 29 such aircraft. In March , the US military began to study the possibility of installing medium-range air-to-air missiles AIM-120 AMRAAM (Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile) on Ukrainian MiG-29, Politico reported, citing sources in the Pentagon.

