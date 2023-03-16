Poland to deliver first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in coming days Thursday, March 16, 2023 10:30:24 AM

Poland will deliver 4 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days, said Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference.

"In the coming days, we will hand over to Ukraine four aircraft in full working condition. The remaining aircraft are serviced and prepared," Duda said, without specifying the exact number of MiG-29 aircraft that Poland will eventually provide to Ukraine.

He noted that the decision to deliver the aircraft was made by the Polish government itself.

"It is safe to say that now we are literally sending these MiGs to Ukraine. Today we still have a dozen of these MiGs. These are MiGs that we received in the early 1990s," the Polish President said.

He assured that the defense capability of Poland will not suffer. The Polish Army will be armed with FA-50 from South Korea, the first of which are expected before the end of the year. Poland will also receive American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets a little later.

It was reported earlier that Poland may supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters in the next four to six weeks. In total, the country has 28 aircraft of this type.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.