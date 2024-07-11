Poland to train and equip thousands of volunteers for Ukrainian Legion, says Foreign Minister Sikorski Thursday, July 11, 2024 2:30:29 PM

According to Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, a significant number of Ukrainian living in Poland are eager to assist their compatriots yet are reluctant to be deployed in combat without specialized training and equipment. Warsaw has pledged to address this concern.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland have expressed their desire to join the Ukrainian Legion, leading to ongoing recruitment for the volunteer military unit, said Radek Sikorski, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

He reiterated that several thousand applicants are willing to enlist within Poland’s borders. Consequently, said the diplomat, Warsaw is launching the formation of the first Ukrainian brigade of volunteers. Notably, there are at least a million Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland.

"We host up to one million Ukrainians of both genders, and several thousand of them have already registered for participation. Intriguingly, many genuinely wish to serve and support their compatriots. However, they assert we do not want to be sent into combat without adequate preparation and equipment," stated Radek Sikorski.

The Polish Foreign Minister assured that Warsaw will fully equip the future volunteers providing training and gear. After their training, equipped volunteers will be dispatched to Ukraine but will retain the right to return to Poland after their tour of duty.

"If every European country followed suit, Ukraine would have several brigades," Sikorski concluded.

On July 8, news broke that Poland would establish a legion consisting of Ukrainian citizens, where residents of European countries would have the opportunity to sign a contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the Ukrainian Legion will undergo training in Poland, with international partners tasked with its equipment.

