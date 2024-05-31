Poland to train Ukrainian conscripts living in the country, announces Foreign Minister Sikorski Friday, May 31, 2024 5:53:00 PM

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has revealed that Warsaw has considered a request from Kyiv and decided it's best to prepare a Ukrainian unit comprised of Ukrainians currently living in Poland who are eligible for conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces. Poland plans to train a unit of Ukrainian citizens residing in the country who are subject to Ukrainian military conscription. This information was shared during Sikorski’s visit to Prague for an informal meeting with NATO foreign ministers, as reported by the news agency PAP.

Meanwhile, Polish journalists also reported that their country is ready to sign a security agreement with Ukraine. Sikorski highlighted that the Prague talks brought closer the formulation of significant decisions, including "strengthening the message of Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance and establishing a financial support mechanism for Ukrainian defence amounting to about $40 billion annually. Half of this sum is expected to be contributed by the United States."

In early March, it was reported that France is exploring the possibility of sending its soldiers to Ukraine for non-combat roles. Meanwhile, several French nationals have already joined the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist Russian forces with arms.

On 28 May, in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza, Radoslaw Sikorski stated that the scenario of Polish troops being sent to Ukraine should not be ruled out. However, the minister did not specify what role these troops might play in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.