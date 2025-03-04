Poland vows continued support for Ukraine following U.S. military aid suspension Tuesday, March 4, 2025 8:12:56 PM

Poland remains committed to aiding Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. Shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a halt to military aid to Kyiv, said Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pawel Wronski. Wronski stated that the United States took this step without prior consultation with its allies, describing the situation as "very serious."

"This is a very important decision, and the situation is very serious," Reuters quoted the Polish foreign ministry representative addressing journalists. "While it may sound trite, this decision carries significant political weight. It was made without any information or consultations, neither with NATO allies nor participants of the 'Ramstein format,' who are involved in supporting Ukraine in its fight."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the same day, March 4, that "a sovereign, pro-Western Ukraine capable of defending itself means a stronger and more secure Poland". "Amidst political turmoil and escalating chaos, this holds the greatest significance. Anyone who questions this evident truth contributes to the triumph of Putin," Tusk added.

Previously, several media outlets, including Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, reported based on an anonymous White House official's account that Donald Trump had decided to pause military aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian leadership demonstrates a "commitment to peace".

According to estimates by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), since 2022, the volume of U.S. assistance to Ukraine amounted to $114.2 billion (around 109 billion euros). U.S. State Department data indicates that only the military aid from the start of the war in February 2022 up until Trump's assumption of office accounted for $65.9 billion, marking the biggest military contribution to Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression among all nations.

