Poland warns Germany it will create a coalition of countries ready to send tanks to Ukraine Sunday, January 22, 2023 12:00:33 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country will create a "smaller coalition" that is ready to send some of its modern equipment and modern tanks to Ukraine if Germany still does not agree so supply Leopard 2 tanks, reported the news agency PAP.

Morawiecki stressed that Ukraine's partners will not passively observe the war and will not allow "Russia to capture Kyiv, and then set Europe on fire."

"We will create a "smaller coalition" of countries ready to donate part of their modern equipment and modern tanks to the war-torn Ukraine. We will not passively watch Ukraine bleed to death. The Ukrainian people are fighting for our freedom. Sending Leopards to Ukraine is a matter of Polish and European raison d'état. We will not allow Russia to seize Kyiv and then set Europe on fire," Morawiecki said.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that the decision to support the Ukrainian army is justified both politically and morally.

"I hope that the Germans will understand this sooner than later. However, any country that understand this will definitely follow in the footsteps of Poland," he concluded.

Earlier, the American publication the Business Insider reported that the German Ministry of Defense deliberately delayed taking inventory of existing Leopard tanks in order not to put additional expectations and pressure on the government. According to the publication, only now, after the new Defense Minister has been appointed, the German government decided to take inventory of the existing tanks.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.