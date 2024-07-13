Poland weighs Ukraine’s request to intercept Russian missiles in its airspace Saturday, July 13, 2024 2:00:00 PM

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Warsaw is considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles heading towards Polish territory while they are still in Ukrainian airspace.

Speaking in Washington on Friday, 12th July, Sikorski said that Ukraine's proposition is under review and has been included in a bilateral security agreement, reports Politico.

"At this stage, it is an idea. Our agreement states that we will explore this idea," Sikorski noted.

He added that Poland has the right to shoot down Russian missiles that risk "erroneously" crossing its territory. However, the minister continued, intercepting missiles after they cross the border is a "dilemma" since the debris could cause harm.

"The Ukrainians say: 'Please, we will not object; do it over our airspace when they are in imminent threat of crossing into Polish territory.' I think this is self-defence, but we are exploring the idea," Sikorski explained.

Such comments mark a departure from Warsaw's previous stance on this issue. Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had recently stated that his country would not shoot down Russian missiles heading towards western Ukraine without a NATO decision, and there is no consensus within the Alliance on this matter. The minister specifically pointed to the White House's position, which fears the risk of escalation.

