Polish Foreign Minister calls for sustained financial support for Ukraine

In an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Poland's Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, emphasized that the financial support flowing into Ukraine—including loans based on frozen Russian assets—should suffice until 2025. According to Sikorski, the support is vital for Ukraine's current defense efforts.

"There's a notable surge in supplies to Ukraine. Ukraine is equipped to stand its ground this year, and Putin must take this into account," Sikorski remarked.

Sikorski further emphasized the broader implications of Ukraine's success, highlighting its importance not just for Ukraine and Europe's security framework, but also for Russia and its citizens.

"Putin is making the same mistakes as former Soviet leaders. The Soviet Union ventured West and suffered defeat. Putin himself has acknowledged that during Brezhnev's era, the Soviet Union overspent on its military, pushing the country into bankruptcy. He has insisted that such an error should not be repeated, yet he is doing exactly that," the Polish Foreign Minister stressed.

Previously, Sikorski had issued a warning about the potential for Europe to come under pressure to strike a deal with Russia. He maintains that Europe must not agree to any terms that would enable Russia to regain strength.

