Polish Foreign Minister confirms resumption of U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine through key logistics hub Wednesday, March 12, 2025 10:00:35 AM

In a recent press briefing, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski confirmed the resumption of American arms deliveries to Ukraine through the Rzeszów-Jasionka logistics hub, restoring them to previous levels, according to Polish outlet RMF24. Accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Sikorski conveyed gratitude for the unwavering support from his Polish counterpart, crediting the meet with revitalizing arms supplies. Sybiha, fresh from his visit to Jeddah, highlighted the logistics hub's critical role in reinforcing Ukraine's defense.

"We are satisfied with these new proposals and ideas to counter Russian aggression towards Ukraine," stated Sikorski, emphasizing the strategic importance of the resumed shipments. Acknowledging the ongoing cooperation, Sybiha thanked Sikorski for the continued dialogue and exchange of insights. The Polish Foreign Minister also mentioned that the U.S. is expected to engage with Russia on this matter soon.

Polish Deputy Minister of Defense Paweł Zalewski has also confirmed the renewal of U.S. military aid shipments to Ukraine, with reports indicating deliveries through the Rzeszów-Jasionka airstrip hub. Additionally, media outlets have reported the lifting of restrictions on intelligence sharing, revealing that Maxar has reinstated access for Ukrainian accounts to its satellite imagery.

