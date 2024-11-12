Polish Foreign Minister: EU to deliberate major aid for Ukraine Tuesday, November 12, 2024 9:29:00 PM

In a significant development, the European Union is set to discuss major assistance measures for Ukraine at the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting next week.

The council sessions might prove to be dramatic, as the members will focus on critical support issues for Ukraine, said Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during a TVN, stressing the need for "large-scale decisions" pertaining to Ukraine's aid.

"There needs to be a decision made on whether we are prepared to allocate real resources, such as frozen Russian assets, to support Ukraine," Sikorski stated. He also noted the potential impact of these decisions on the Trump administration, suggesting that they cannot afford a catastrophic failure in Ukraine.

"Remember, the perceived failure in Afghanistan weighed heavily on the Biden administration. The situation here is yet to be fully resolved. I'm in contact with those closely connected to Donald Trump on security matters," the minister emphasized.

Additionally, Polish President Andrzej Duda engaged in talks with President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to arrange a personal meeting, according to Duda's statement. Construction of the "Eastern Shield" defense system is currently underway, primarily along the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region. However, by the spring of 2025, work will also intensify on the border with Belarus.

