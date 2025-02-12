Polish President Duda expresses hope Trump's business acumen can bring Putin to negotiation table on Ukraine Wednesday, February 12, 2025 2:00:28 PM

During the World Government Summit in Dubai, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed hope that U.S. leader Donald Trump could leverage the necessary influence to bring Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

"I'm counting on President Trump, who loudly declares his desire to end the war in Ukraine, to present and implement solutions that will not only be a political and economic victory, but also compel Vladimir Putin to negotiate," stated the Polish leader.

Duda emphasized that Trump is a businessman at heart, a point he consistently makes in every discussion.

He also reminded that the United States has long supported Ukraine.

"It was Donald Trump who first assisted Ukraine. I'm referring to the 2020 Pentagon budget during his initial presidency. He was already providing military support to Ukraine at a time when no one seriously considered the war and the need for Ukraine to defend itself," he pointed out.

"Ukraine must reclaim all the lands currently occupied by Russia, which are internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory. That would be the ideal solution," Duda emphasized, adding that the war must be stopped and Russia must not prevail.

Previously, the Associated Press noted that Putin has few incentives to enter negotiations. Russian and Western experts believe that Putin is closer than ever to achieving his goals in the war, and he has little reason to negotiate, regardless of how much persuasion or threats come from U.S. President Donald Trump.

