Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki: Poland will be the first country to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen that it is likely that Ukraine will receive Leopard 2 tanks from Poland earlier than from other partners.

"At the moment, many Ukrainian soldiers are learning to operate these tanks in Poland. Poland is likely to be the first, and one of the first countries to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine," the Polish Prime Minister said.

Morawiecki thanked the head of the Danish government for supporting Ukraine, in particular, for the decision to provide Ukraine with a CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems.

"The goal in the war in Ukraine for us and for NATO is very clear. This is to support Ukraine to win this war. The West should lead to everything possible to achieve this goal," he said.

The head of the Polish government stressed that more Western weapons should be delivered to Ukraine quickly so that Kyiv drives the enemy out of its territory and wins this war. At the same time, he warned that Ukraine itself would have to decide what it would consider to be a victory in this war.

Morawiecki suggested that probably without the help of the United States, Poland and Great Britain, Ukraine would not have survived in the first weeks and months of the war. The politician stressed that those countries that are skeptical about providing assistance to Ukraine cannot stand aside and should provide assistance to Kiev.

Asked about providing security guarantees to Kyiv during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, the Polish prime minister said that he could see the approval and provision of such guarantees to Ukraine, since in the context of assistance to Ukraine decisions are now being implemented that could not have been imagined a few months ago.

"I can imagine providing such guarantees. Of course, this will require the consent of all NATO member countries," he added.

On February 24, a meeting of the National Security Council was scheduled in Poland to discuss the country's security in the amid of the Kremlin's war against Ukraine, Joe Biden's recent visit to Eastern Europe (Kyiv and Warsaw) and the Bucharest Nine summit.

