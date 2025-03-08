Polish Prime Minister: Russia will be prepared for a bigger war in 3-4 years Saturday, March 8, 2025 1:24:15 PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared that intelligence from allies indicates Russia will be prepared for an even larger conflict within the next 3-4 years. In light of this, Tusk argues that calls in Europe to increase defense spending are not "brazen calls for war" but a means to "avoid catastrophe," as reported by Ukrinform.

During a speech in the Sejm, Tusk mentioned that during the recent European Council meeting, premiers and presidents shared intelligence from their own countries, while Ukraine provided analytical information confirming that Russia is actively investing in and acquiring mobilization capabilities. This indicates a preparation for a large-scale operation not just against Ukraine but potentially on a much bigger scale within the next 3-4 years, according to Tusk.

Tusk asserts that other European nations should follow Poland’s lead, emphasizing that his country already spends about 5% of its GDP on defense. He argues that those who oppose increasing defense budgets are either "traitors to Western interests" or "useful idiots." He also made a pointed reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who stood alone among European leaders in voting against supporting Ukraine at the summit in Brussels on March 6.

Earlier, Tusk had expressed Poland's support for Ukraine, highlighting that Washington's current stance on the Russia-Ukraine war is "less straightforward." He stressed the need to "overcome this dilemma".

