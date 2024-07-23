Potential missile strike damages key Russian ferry Tuesday, July 23, 2024 11:57:00 PM

A large ferry with a hull over 100 meters long, capable of transporting railway cars, has seen its engine room damaged, potentially pointing to a missile strike rather than a drone attack, according to military expert Ivan Kirichevskiy.

Russia has significantly miscalculated in believing they had hindered Ukraine's missile program, said Defense Express military expert Ivan Kirichevskiy on the air of the Espresso TV.

"We now take it for granted that it's not drones, but rather long-range missile armament striking Russian territory. Why do I talk about long-range missiles? Because the Russian occupational administration reports that the engine room of a large ferry, with a hull length over 100 meters and capable of carrying railway cars, has been damaged. The engine room on such a vessel is too large a segment to be hit by even multiple drones. It looks like a missile hit it," Kirichevskiy speculated.

He said the "Crimea-Caucasus" ferry crossing was targeted deliberately, as it plays a crucial role in supplying the occupiers' military logistics.

"Before the Russians put the Crimean Bridge into operation, the full militarization of the Crimean Peninsula depended on the ferry crossing. Now the Russians have transferred military logistics and the transportation of explosive materials onto these ferries," added the military expert.

Kirichevskiy also pointed out that the Russian Armed Forces might have strategic vulnerabilities.

"In December 2023, the Russians struck our defense industry complex with missiles, hoping they did everything to prevent similar attacks on their objects, but they miscalculated. I believe that soon the General Staff will officially confirm how significantly the Russians misjudged in thinking they had damaged our missile program. Let them keep making such errors," Kirichevskiy emphasized.

It should be noted that on July 23, the authorities of the Krasnodar region reported a UAV attack on a ferry vessel in the port "Kavkaz," resulting in a fire and several injuries. Local residents complained on Telegram channels about explosions hitting the port "Kavkaz" in Krasnodar Krai. It was also reported that ambulances and emergency responders headed to the port after the explosion.

