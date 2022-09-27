President of Kazakhstan promises safe heaven to Russian draft-dodgers Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2:40:15 PM

Kazakhstan will "ensure the safety" of Russians who are coming after the announcement of mobilization in the Russian Federation, said the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a meeting with the residents of the Turkistan region.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan should maintain "friendly relations with its neighbors."

"Good relations with neighbors are the key to tranquility. The most important thing is that we maintain agreements with neighbouring countries. We have nothing to lose from this. In recent days, many people from Russia have come to us. Most of them are forced to leave because of the current hopeless situation," Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan should "show care and ensure the safety" of the visiting Russians, as this is a "political and humanitarian issue," and therefore instructed the government to take the necessary measures.

In less than a week almost 100 thousand Russians entered Kazakhstan. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan said that it would send back to Russia those evading the mobilization if Russia demands their extradition.

