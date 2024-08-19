President Zelensky: 92 settlements in Kursk region are under Ukraine's control Monday, August 19, 2024 8:56:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces have gained control over more than 1,250 square kilometers of territory, including 92 settlements in the Kursk region. Speaking at a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, Zelensky detailed the ongoing military efforts.

"Ukrainian warriors continue operations to defend certain areas in the Kursk region. Our forces currently control over 1,250 square kilometers of enemy territory and 92 settlements," Zelensky said. "We are strengthening our positions, stabilizing specific areas, and enhancing our prisoner exchange fund for Ukraine," he added.

The President emphasized that this operation represents the largest effort in liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

"We have captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in a single operation, which is a significant achievement and one of our goals. Our actions are ongoing," he stated.

However, Zelensky noted that it's currently not possible to publicly disclose which specific units are involved in the operations within the Kursk region.

"I want to express my gratitude to every unit. I thank all our heroes. The Russian border area opposite our Sumy region has been largely cleared of Russian army presence," said President Zelensky, highlighting this as a tactical goal of the operation.

In a related development, Russian officials reported that more than 121,000 people have been evacuated from nine border districts in the Kursk region.

